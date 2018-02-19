All Petersburg fire units respond to house fire - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

All Petersburg fire units respond to house fire

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

A house fire in Petersburg took all of the city’s units to fight Monday morning.

The fire broke out in the 1600 block of Westover Avenue.

Mutual aid resources were called upon to respond to routine calls while the units were fighting the blaze.

