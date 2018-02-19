2 extracted from vehicle after crash in Powhatan

There is no word on what caused the crash. (Source: Powhatan Volunteer Fire)

Two people were extracted from a vehicle following a crash in Powhatan on Sunday night.

The wreck happened on Ballsville Road near Ravenswood.

Emergency crews rescued both the driver and passenger, and rushed them to the hospital.

There is no update on their condition or what led to the crash.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12