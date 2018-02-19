2 shootings reported Sunday night within a minute

In the span of 60 seconds, Richmond police were called to two shootings Sunday night.

The first came on Fourth Avenue in Brookland Park at 8:20 p.m. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital, and his condition is deemed to be good.

One minute later, a second shooting was reported on Saint James Street in Gilpin Court. That victim is also expected to be OK.

Officers are working to determine if the shootings are related.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12