Police: Excessive speed may have caused car to crash into home

Police are investigating if excessive speed caused a man to drive his vehicle into a south Richmond home early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Warwick and Whitehead Road in South Richmond.

Police say it appears a man was speeding when he ran off the road, into a yard and into the front of a home.

The car was wedged in the home's foundation and a tow truck pulled it out around 3 a.m. Police say the driver had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. Charges are pending.

One person was inside the house at the time of the incident, but they were not near where the crash occurred and were not injured.

A building inspector will determine if the home can be occupied after police finish investigating the crash.

