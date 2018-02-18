Hicks hits 5 3s, Radford beats Presbyterian 74-68 in OT

RADFORD, Va. (AP) - Donald Hicks scored 15 points on a career-high tying five 3-pointers and Christian Bradford had 13 points to help Radford beat Presbyterian 74-68 in overtime on Sunday.
Carlik Jones added 12 points, Randy Phillips had nine points, 11 rebounds and two blocks and Ed Polite Jr. scored eight with 10 rebounds for Radford (17-12, 10-6 Big South).
Presbyterian's Armel TeTe made a layup to open the scoring in overtime but the Blue Hose (11-18, 4-12) went 0 for 6 from the field, missed their only free-throw attempt from there and Radford closed on an 8-0 run.
Davon Bell hit a 3-pointer to give Presbyterian a 66-65 lead with 13 seconds left in regulation but Phillips hit 1-of-2 free throws with a second left to force overtime.
Senior Ruben Arroyo, who came in averaging 3.4 points per game, hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points - both career highs - for the Blue Hose. Bell added 16 points and six assists.
