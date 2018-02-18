Martin Luther King III visits Richmond, says father's dream is yet to be fulfilled

This year will mark 50 years since the assassination of Civil Rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Sunday, his son Martin Luther King III made a stop in Richmond, speaking at VCU about the struggle for human rights that still exists today.

"If I woke up every morning attempting to fill the shoes of my father, I would fail miserably,” King said.

Yet Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s oldest son has become a pioneer in his own right. Sixty-year-old Martin Luther King III travels the nation continuing the fight for Civil Rights.

"My mom used to say ‘Martin, you just be your best self. You don't have to go to Morehouse where your father went, which I did. You don’t have to be a Civil Rights leader, which I ended up becoming. You don't have to to be a minister, which I was not called to the ministry thus far, so my point is I'm thankful she said ‘you be your best self’ and we will support you in whatever that means,” he said.

It's meant fighting for issues his father hoped for, but never fully saw develop.

"Is the dream realized?" NBC 12 asked.

"I would always say that aspects of the dream have been accomplished. Certainly if we look at 50 plus years ago, we've made dramatic progress in this nation ... (but) when you have people who are disallowed to vote because of not having a certain kind of ID … there's an issue of income inequality in this nation. Dad was talking about a living wage in 1966," King said.

It’s why he visited Richmond on Sunday, serving as the keynote speaker at Virginia Commonwealth University encouraging the need for renewed activism, 50 years after his father was assassinated in a quest for equality.

"My siblings and I were in our den in dad and mom's home and we we were watching the news ... ‘Dr. MLK Jr. had just been shot,'" he recalled.

The nation lost an icon but he lost his hero.

His late mother Dr. Coretta Scott King offered consolation.

"She didn’t say ‘your father has been killed’. She said ‘your father has gone on to live with God and when God's servants serve God well, he brings them home to rest, so when you see him it will be as if he's asleep but he won't be able to hug and kiss and talk to you but you will one day see him again,'" King said.

Now, the man who shares his father's name is on a mission to help America not just remember the dream, but to live it - even as it continues to manifest.

"Really realize the dream that my father envisioned because we certainly have not realized it as of yet,” he said.

Next on King's agenda is collaborating with descendants of Nelson Mandela and Ghandi.

He says they will work on a peace project to teach nonviolent conflict resolution.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12