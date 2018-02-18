Clemons scores 24 of 26 in 2nd half, Campbell beats Liberty

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) - Chris Clemons scored 24 of his 26 points in the second half, Marcus Burk added 19 points and the pair each made four of Campbell 15 3-pointers in a 79-69 victory over Liberty on Sunday.
Clemons, the nation's fourth-leading scorer at 24.6 points per game, missed his first four shots and didn't score from the field until early in the second half. He made eight of his last 11 shots, including 4 of 5 3-pointers to extend his NCAA Division I-leading streak to 76 consecutive double-figure games.
Damontez Oliver came off the bench to score a career-high 12 points on four 3-pointers for Campbell (15-13, 9-7 Big South), which swept in the season series.
Campbell shot 63 percent in the second half and committed a season-low five turnovers.
Ryan Kemrite scored 14 points for Liberty (17-12, 8-8), which lost for just the second time in its last seven games.
