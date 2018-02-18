Winthrop's balance sinks Longwood 79-64

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - Josh Ferguson had 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead a balanced attack and Winthrop defeated Longwood 79-64 on Sunday to set up a Big South showdown with UNC Asheville next week.
Ferguson had a dunk to cap an 11-0 run early in the second half that put the Eagles ahead 43-30 and hit a jumper that ended a 7-2 surge for a 67-49 lead with 6½ minutes to play.
Winthrop (18-9, 12-4) and Asheville started the day tied for first and play at Winthrop on Thursday.
Anders Broman led the Eagles with 16 points, Adam Pickett had 14, Xavier Cooks 13 and Bjorn Broman 11. Winthrop, 4 of 17 from 3-point range in the first half, pulled away from a 32-28 lead in the second by hitting 7 of 13 from distance and shooting 57 percent.
B.K. Ashe had 21 points for the Lancers (6-23, 3-13), who lost their 10th straight.
