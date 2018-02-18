Police say threat at Hanover school not credible

A threat at Hanover has parents worried about sending their kids to school. (Source: Hanover Public Schools/Facebook)

Social media is buzzing after a threat was made at Hanover High School.

The threat comes days after a shooting at a Florida high school left 17 dead and more wounded.

The alleged threat at Hanover stems from an incident that happened last month. Hanover police said students targeted another student saying he made a "kill list" on Snapchat.

That threat has made many parents think twice about sending their kids to a pep rally scheduled for Monday.

After interviewing suspects, investigators say the threat is not credible and the school will be open as normal.

