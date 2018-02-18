DUI crash downs power lines in Chesterfield

It took crews several hours to clear the scene of a DUI crash in Chesterfield. (Source: @SgtOtero/Twitter)

Power lines were knocked down in Chesterfield on Sunday morning due to a crash involving a DUI charge.

The wreck happened hear the intersection of Ecoff Avenue and Lunswood Road.

Downed power lines stretched across the street, and it took crews several hours to clear the scene.

The condition of the driver is not known, but Chesterfield police did announced a DUI charge related to the incident.

Chesterfield Police are working a DUI crash near the intersection of Ecoff Ave and Lunswood Rd. The road will be closed for several hours due to power lines down. @CCPDVa @CBS6 @NBC12 @8NEWS @VaDOTRVA pic.twitter.com/jEJWudJv1o — Sgt N. Otero (@SgtOtero) February 18, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12