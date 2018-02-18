DUI crash downs power lines in Chesterfield - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

DUI crash downs power lines in Chesterfield

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
It took crews several hours to clear the scene of a DUI crash in Chesterfield. (Source: @SgtOtero/Twitter) It took crews several hours to clear the scene of a DUI crash in Chesterfield. (Source: @SgtOtero/Twitter)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Power lines were knocked down in Chesterfield on Sunday morning due to a crash involving a DUI charge.

The wreck happened hear the intersection of Ecoff Avenue and Lunswood Road.

Downed power lines stretched across the street, and it took crews several hours to clear the scene.

The condition of the driver is not known, but Chesterfield police did announced a DUI charge related to the incident.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly