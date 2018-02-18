AP source: Hosmer, Padres reach preliminary eight-year deal

(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File). FILE - In a Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 file photo, Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer hits an RBI-single in the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. A person...

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) - A person with direct knowledge of the deal says free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer has reached preliminary agreement on an eight-year contract with the San Diego Padres, pending a physical.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because there had been no formal announcement of Hosmer's signing, which would become official once he passes a physical early in the week. While the final position players reported Sunday - most were already in spring camp - Hosmer wasn't expected until at least Monday.

Hosmer, who spent his first seven major league seasons with Kansas City, would receive a reported $144 million.

The 28-year-old Hosmer batted a career-high .318 in 2017 and matched his best from the previous season with 25 home runs. A four-time Gold Glover and All-Star in '16, he drove in 94 runs and scored 98 for the Royals last season. He also had a career-best .385 on-base percentage.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.