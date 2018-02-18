Chesterfield rescue crews pull trapped driver from vehicle - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Chesterfield rescue crews pull trapped driver from vehicle

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Chesterfield rescue crews work to free a trapped driver. (Source: @LtDonStory/Twitter) Chesterfield rescue crews work to free a trapped driver. (Source: @LtDonStory/Twitter)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield fire and rescue crews pulled a drive out of their car following a crash.

The driver was stuck inside after a single-vehicle crash on Qualla Road.

The driver was transported to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

Qualla Road was closed following the accident, but has since reopened.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly