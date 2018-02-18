'Sole Train' shoe donation held in Chester

Sole Train is coming to Chester.

Not the popular dance-themed TV show, but a shoe donation drive.

Soles4Souls is taking donations Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Redemption Outreach Center at 101 West Hundred Road.

The event is known “Stuff the Soul” because the shoes will be packed into a Kia Soul to be delivered.

The car is being lent to the event by Colonial Kia.

