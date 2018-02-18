RACC waives pet adoption fees Sunday

Richmond Animal Care and Control is waiving its adoption fees to help with overcrowding.

RACC is offering free adoptions Sunday after reaching its capacity.

The organization posted a picture of two dogs in a crate that were left at the facility and urged people not to bring animals from other areas to the shelter due to the overcrowding problem.

RACC is located at 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue and is open Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12