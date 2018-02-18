RACC waives pet adoption fees Sunday

Richmond Animal Care and Control is waiving its adoption fees to help with overcrowding.
RACC is offering free adoptions Sunday after reaching its capacity.
The organization posted a picture of two dogs in a crate that were left at the facility and urged people not to bring animals from other areas to the shelter due to the overcrowding problem.
RACC is located at 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue and is open Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
RACC is located at 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue and is open Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.More >>
RACC is located at 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue and is open Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.More >>
Transportation to the store will also be provided for those who need a lift.More >>
Transportation to the store will also be provided for those who need a lift.More >>
The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. at the Richmond Inn and Suites at 6346 Midlothian Turnpike.More >>
The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. at the Richmond Inn and Suites at 6346 Midlothian Turnpike.More >>
The incident occurred Feb. 11 at 3 a.m. in the 100 block of Virginia Street.More >>
The incident occurred Feb. 11 at 3 a.m. in the 100 block of Virginia Street.More >>
Volunteers will be unloading one of the trucks on Saturday at the Diamond in Richmond.More >>
Volunteers will be unloading one of the trucks on Saturday at the Diamond in Richmond.More >>