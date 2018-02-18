Bobsledder from Powhatan misses qualifying for final run

Hakeem Abdul-Saboor finished outside the top 20 in the two-man bobsled, and did not qualify for the final run.

Abdul-Saboor, of Powhatan, finished 21st, 2.11 seconds behind the lead Canadian team after three runs. Only the top 20 advance to fourth and final run.

His sled, driven by Nick Cunningham, missed the final round cutoff by .19 seconds.

Abdul-Saboor will compete in the four-man bobsled Saturday and Sunday.

