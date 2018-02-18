Bobsledder from Powhatan 24th after first two runs

After his first two runs in the two-man bobsled, Powhatan’s Hakeem Abdul-Saboor is 24th in the standings in PyeongChang.

Abdul-Saboor and teammate Nick Cunningham were the second-fastest of the three American teams, barely edging Codie Bascue and Sam McGuffie, who are 25th entering the second day of competition.

The team is 1.68 seconds behind the leader, and 1.49 seconds out of bronze medal position. Full results can be seen here.

Justin Olsen and Evan Weinstock are 12th as the top American team.

It’s a long way to a medal from that far down the ranks, and Abdul-Saboor’s team will have to rally just to make the fourth and final run. Only 20 teams make the last round, meaning Abdul-Saboor and Cunningham will have to make up .31 seconds in one run to reach the finals.

The third run of the men’s two-man bobsled begins 6:15 a.m. Monday and can be watched live at www.nbcolympics.com. The medal round starts at 7:35 a.m.

