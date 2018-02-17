Lewis free throws allow James Madison to upset Towson, 69-66

TOWSON, Md. (AP) - Matt Lewis hit three of four from the free-throw line in the final minute and James Madison held on to beat Towson 69-66 on Saturday night.

The loss drops Towson into fifth place in the Colonial Athletic Association, a game behind Williams & Mary. James Madison is a half-game behind North Carolina-Wilmington in a battle for the No. 7 tournament seed.

Stuckey Mosley scored 19 points to lead the Dukes (9-19, 5-10), with Lewis adding 16 points.

Zane Martin scored 21 points to lead Towson (18-11, 8-8), which converted just 10 of 23 attempts from the free-throw line despite shooting 25 of 54 from the field (46.3 percent), including 6 of 17 from beyond the 3-point arc. Eddie Keith II added 12 points and blocked four shots. Jordan McNeil added 11 points and Justin Gorham grabbed 12 boards.

