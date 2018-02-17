Norfolk State upsets MEAC leader Savannah State, 85-77

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Derrik Jamerson Jr. scored 17 points and Norfolk State came from 12-points down at halftime to pull off an 85-77 upset of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference leader Savannah State on Saturday night.

Savannah State beat the Spartans last month in overtime, 104-99 for its first win over Norfolk State as a Division I team. The Spartans now have won 11 of 12 meetings.

Savannah State (13-14, 10-2) still holds a one-game lead over North Carolina A&T atop the MEAC standings with four games left to play. Norfolk State (10-17, 8-4) remains a half-game behind Hampton in fifth place, with a home game with the Pirates scheduled for the regular season finale.

Kyle Williams drilled a 3 with 12:14 left in the game to give the Spartans the lead, 54-53 in the midst of a 12-0 run that saw Norfolk State take a 57-53 lead while holding the Tigers without a field goal for more than five minutes. Norfolk State outscored the Tigers 56-36 over the final 20 minutes.

Bryan Gellineau contributed 15 points and Steven Whitley added 15 points and grabbed 10 assists while Alex Long had 14 points and 10 boards.

Dexter McClanahan and Alante Fenner scored 19 and 18 points, respectively, to lead Savannah State, with Zach Sellers adding 14 points.

