Old Dominion thumps UTEP 82-33, sets school record

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Randy Haynes had 24 points and Ahmad Caver added 18 as Old Dominion set a school record for fewest points allowed in a game as the Monarchs thrashed UTEP 82-33 on Saturday night.
The lowest point total by an opponent before the Miners walked into the gym was 34 by Northeastern on January 5, 2011.
UTEP was never really in the game as the Monarchs jumped out to a 12-2 lead, pushed that 21-7 and ended the first half holding a 32-14 advantage.
Old Dominion shot 50 percent (32-64) from the field while limiting the Miners to 14-of-51 shooting (28 percent).
Marquis Godwin added 11 points and Trey Porter had nine points with seven rebounds for Old Dominion (21-5, 12-2) which has won five straight games to remain in second place behind league-leading Middle Tennessee in the Conference USA standings.
Paul Thomas had 10 points to lead UTEP (8-18, 3-11), which has lost seven of its last eight games.
