Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Granite Baptist Church School, Md. 68, Evangel Christian 62

Loudoun County Home School 59, Temple Baptist 54

New Covenant 68, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 57

Paul VI 63, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 50

Sidwell Friends, D.C. 83, Norfolk Collegiate 69

Steward School 57, Hampton Roads 47

Union 66, Abingdon 59

Class 1=

Region B=

Rappahannock County 59, Appomattox Regional 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Steward School 33, Hampton Roads 13

Woodbridge 52, Colgan 36

Class 2A=

Southwest District=

Virginia High 50, Lebanon 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

