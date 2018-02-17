Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Granite Baptist Church School, Md. 68, Evangel Christian 62
Loudoun County Home School 59, Temple Baptist 54
New Covenant 68, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 57
Paul VI 63, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 50
Sidwell Friends, D.C. 83, Norfolk Collegiate 69
Steward School 57, Hampton Roads 47
Union 66, Abingdon 59
Class 1=
Region B=
Rappahannock County 59, Appomattox Regional 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Steward School 33, Hampton Roads 13
Woodbridge 52, Colgan 36
Class 2A=
Southwest District=
Virginia High 50, Lebanon 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Here are updated scores and schedules for the next rounds of region tournaments involving area teams.More >>
Here are updated scores and schedules for the next rounds of region tournaments involving area teams.More >>
Derrick Johnson was introduced as the new Hermitage head football coach on Thursday. He replaces Patrick Kane, who stepped down after 17 seasons in December. Johnson spent the last three years as the head coach at Matoaca, and takes over a program that's experienced 17 straight winning seasons and 12 playoff appearances during that span.More >>
Derrick Johnson was introduced as the new Hermitage head football coach on Thursday. He replaces Patrick Kane, who stepped down after 17 seasons in December. Johnson spent the last three years as the head coach at Matoaca, and takes over a program that's experienced 17 straight winning seasons and 12 playoff appearances during that span.More >>
Hakeem Abdul Saboor has gone from a three-sport star at Powhatan High School to an Olympic bobsledder. Now those who taught and coached him during his high school years get set to watch him go for gold on the world stage.More >>
Hakeem Abdul Saboor has gone from a three-sport star at Powhatan High School to an Olympic bobsledder. Now those who taught and coached him during his high school years get set to watch him go for gold on the world stage.More >>
Derrick Johnson will be the next head football coach at Hermitage High School, according to a source close to the situation. An official announcement is expected on Thursday.More >>
Derrick Johnson will be the next head football coach at Hermitage High School, according to a source close to the situation. An official announcement is expected on Thursday.More >>
NBC12's Marc Davis spent some time with the Curling Club of Virginia to learn about a sport that some may not be as familiar with.More >>
NBC12's Marc Davis spent some time with the Curling Club of Virginia to learn about a sport that some may not be as familiar with.More >>