Hampton knocks off South Carolina State for 5th straight win

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) - Malique Trent-Street came off the bench to score 15 points and lead Hampton to its fifth straight victory, a 79-66 win over South Carolina State on Saturday night.
Kalin Fisher had 14 points with five assists, Lysander Bracey had 13 points and Akim Mitchell and Jermaine Morrow chipped in 10 apiece for Hampton (14-14, 9-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which has won seven of its last eight games.
Hampton took a 33-28 lead into the break. Trevond Barnes scored three straight points and Bracey nailed a trey to start a 12-2 run to give the Pirates a 51-33 lead with 15:42 remaining. South Carolina State closed to 59-54 with 7:03 left after Janai Rayner-Powell nailed a 3 and Ozante Fields split a pair of free throws. Hampton then pushed the lead back to double digits and cruised home.
Patrell Rogers had 15 and Damani Applewhite added 14 points for South Carolina State (9-18, 5-7).
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
