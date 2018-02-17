French has 15, Saint Louis turns back Richmond 72-66

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Hasahn French scored 14 of his 15 points in the second half, Javon Bess had a double-double and Saint Louis held off Richmond 72-66 on Saturday night.

Davell Roby also had 15 points for the Billikens (15-12, 8-6 Atlantic 10), Bess scored 14 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double and D.J. Foreman added 13 points.

Nick Sherod led the Spiders (9-17, 7-7), who have lost three straight, with 19 points, all in the second half. De'Monte Buckingham added 17 and Jacob Gilyard 15.

Saint Louis led 30-27 at the half and the teams swapped leads with big runs. The Spiders had an early 12-0 run but the Billikens answered with seven. A 10-0 run had Saint Louis up 10 with 6½ minutes to play.

Sherod scored the last eight points for the Spiders in the final 68 seconds, twice getting them within four, but Roby had six points in the last 33 seconds for the Billikens.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.