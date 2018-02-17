Pusica's buzzer-beater gets Northeastern past William & Mary

BOSTON (AP) - Vasa Pusica scored 19 points and made the game-winning layup at the buzzer to give Northeastern a 69-67 victory over William & Mary on Saturday for its fifth straight win.
With the game tied at 67, William & Mary's Matt Milon missed a 3-pointer with nine seconds left. Following a Northeastern timeout, Pusica took the ball in the backcourt, dribbled the floor then drove through three Tribe defenders and banked in his shot for the win.
Pusica, who had scored 20-plus points in his last four games, shot 7 of 10 from the floor, made three 3-pointers and also led the Huskies with six rebounds and six assists. Maxime Boursiquot added 13 points for Northeastern (19-9, 12-4 Colonial Athletic Association), including a key 3-pointer with an assist from Pusica that gave Northeastern a 67-65 lead with 1:25 left.
Milon scored 21 points to lead four in double-figure scoring for William & Mary (16-11, 9-7).
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
