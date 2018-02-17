Washington has career day, La Salle rallies for 69-62 win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Tony Washington scored a career-high 20 points and pulled down a career-best 14 rebounds as La Salle overcame a slow start to beat George Mason 69-62 on Saturday afternoon to halt a three-game losing skid.
George Mason, looking for its third straight Atlantic 10 Conference victory, shot 62 percent from the floor in the first half, sprinting to a 45-32 halftime advantage.
The Explorers picked up the pace as Washington scored six straight points to open the second half, while George Mason opened that period shooting 2-of-15 from the floor. La Salle opened the second period on a 21-7 surge to take a 53-52 lead with 8:58 remaining in the game.
The Patriots battled back to retake the lead 58-57. Washington pulled down his 13th rebound and followed with a layup at the other end for a 61-60 lead with 1:20 remaining. The Explorers made six straight free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Washington was 9 of 11 from the floor. B.J. Johnson added 18 points with nine boards and Amar Stukes had 12 points for La Salle (11-16, 5-9).
Justin Kier led George Mason (12-15, 6-8) with 19 points and seven rebounds.
