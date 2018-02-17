VCU students offered clothing discount at JC Penney

Students at VCU can get a deep discount at JC Penney.

VCU Career Services set up a discount for students at the JC Penney at 4541 S. Laburnum Ave. as a way to fill out their wardrobe to look professional for job interviews and internships.

VCU students can get 40 percent off suits, dresses, sports coats, pants and shoes with a student ID on March 25.

Transportation to the store will also be provided for those who need a lift.

