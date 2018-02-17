Firefighter sustains minor injury in Henrico blaze - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Firefighter sustains minor injury in Henrico blaze

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A Henrico firefighter sustained a minor injury responding to an apartment fire.

A fire broke out in an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Needham Court just before noon Saturday.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire in the complex’s laundry facility.

