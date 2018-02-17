Petersburg to host teacher recruitment fair

Petersburg Public Schools will hold a teacher recruitment fair Feb. 22.

The event will be from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Gateway Event Center at Virginia State University.

Anyone interested in attending can register here.

For more information, call (804) 732-0510 or visit www.petersburg.k21.va.us.

