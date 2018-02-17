Petersburg to host teacher recruitment fair

The event will be from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Gateway Event Center at Virginia State University.More >>
A memorial service was held for the Reverend Dr. Wyatt Tee Walker at Gillfield Baptist Church in Petersburg on Friday. It was there that Reverend Walker began his Civil Rights advocacy in the 1950s.
Hopewell Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. It happened Thursday around 2:51 p.m. in the Thomas Rolfe Court housing complex, located in the 100 block of S. 8th Street.
Virginia State Police Arson/Bomb Special Agents were in Hopewell on Wednesday morning after reports of three red suspicious devices found in a yard.
By midday Monday, about 20 percent of the students were either home or being sent home for flu symptoms.
