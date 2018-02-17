Chesterfield pre-kindergarten applications start in March

Chesterfield Public Schools is taking applications for pre-kindergarten for the 2018-19 school year.

A limited number of spots are available in the program, which is offered in 22 elementary schools.

Children must be 4 years old by Sept. 30 and live in the attendance zone for any school that offers the program.

Parents who are unsure of their designated school zone may call (804) 318-8743 or visit www.mychesterfieldschools.com.

The schools that offer pre-kindergarten are Bellwood, Bensley, Beulah, Bon Air, Chalkley, Marguerite Christian, Crenshaw, Crestwood, Curtis, A.M. Davis, Ecoff, Ettrick, Falling Creek, Harrowgate, Hening, Hopkins, Jacobs Road, Matoaca, Providence, Reams Road, Salem Church and Elizabeth Scott.

To apply, visit Chesterfield County Fairgrounds either March 21, 22, 28 or 29 or April 11, 12, 18 or 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the North Courthouse Library on April 24 from 1 to 6 p.m. or the Meadowvale Library on May 3 from 1 to 6 p.m.

The child must be present with a parent or guardian to undergo a brief screening.

Health and physical evaluation forms are not required until after the child has been accepted.

Parents must bring a photo ID, the child’s original birth certificate and proof of income in the form of a 2017 tax form and their two most recent pay stubs, a letter from an employer indicating employment and salary for each parent.

Unemployment, SNAP and child support documents should also be brought, if applicable.

Proof of residency in Chesterfield County will also be required.

Children who are not initially accepted into the program are placed on a waiting list.

For questions about the application process, call (804) 706-6061.

