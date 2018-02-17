Extended road closure in Henrico after trash truck hits traffic light

Henrico police are warning drivers of an extended traffic delay on Gaskins Road after a trash truck hit a traffic light.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday, a trash truck ran off the road at the intersection of Gaskins Road and Ridgefield Parkway, knocking the pole down and disabling the traffic light.

There were no injuries and the driver was cited for a traffic violation.

Eastbound Ridgefield Parkway between Falconbridge and Gaskins roads has been closed a detour has been set up.

Authorities estimate the closure will last eight to 10 hours while the pole is fixed and power is returned to the intersection.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12