No injures reported in Powhatan mansion fire

No one was injured in a fire at a mansion in Powhatan.

The fire broke out shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday morning on Dalmore Lane.

A neighbor reported the fire after seeing it through the woods that separated the homes.

No one was home at the time.

The home had more than 12,000 square feet.

There is no word on what caused the fire or where it originated.

