Man has life-threatening injuries following shooting Saturday morning

Police roped off an area around Richmond Inn and Suites. (Source: Kelly Avellino/NBC12)

Rescue crews on the scene of a shooting Saturday morning. (Source: Kelly Avellino/NBC12)

A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. at the Richmond Inn and Suites at 6346 Midlothian Turnpike.

The victim was shot in the leg and transported by ambulance.

Police have not announced any suspects.

