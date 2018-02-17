Shockoe Slip burglary suspect at-large; police seek information

Police are looking for a man who broke into a business in Shockoe Slip. (Source: Richmond Police)

Richmond police need help identifying a suspect in a Shockoe Slip burglary.

The incident occurred Feb. 11 at 3 a.m. in the 100 block of Virginia Street.

Officers witnessed the suspect in the building and attempted to make contact, but the man fled and could not be located.

Surveillance video shows the man entering the building around 10:30 p.m., leaving and then re-entering several hours later.

The man broke a glass door and reportedly stole several items.

He is described as a bald black male with a thick moustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

