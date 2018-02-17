Hit-and-run driver wanted after Saturday morning crash - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Hit-and-run driver wanted after Saturday morning crash

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Police are looking for the driver in this hit-and-run crash. (Source: @sgt_lamb/Twitter) Police are looking for the driver in this hit-and-run crash. (Source: @sgt_lamb/Twitter)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect after a crash early Saturday morning.

The wreck happened in the 5400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police say it appears the driver was injured in the crash.

If you have any information, call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

