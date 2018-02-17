Police arrest man accused of abducting girl in Chesterfield

Carlos Alexer Sosa-Salguero was arrested in connection with the abduction of a girl in Chesterfield. (Source: Chesterfield Police)

Chesterfield police arrested a man on abduction charges Friday night.

Police say Carlos Alexer Sosa-Salguero, 22, pulled a young girl out of her home on Laudeen Drive and forced her into his car around 10 p.m.

Police say he then took the girl to his relative’s home on South Melody Road. That relative called police.

The girl and Sosa-Salguero did not know each other, police said.

