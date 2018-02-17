High school basketball regional playoff schedules - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

High school basketball regional playoff schedules

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Region 6B:

Boys:

Quarterfinals (Monday, February 19)

(8) Clover Hill @ (1) James River- 7:30pm

(5) Colonial Forge @ (4) Riverbend- 7:00pm

(6) Cosby @ (3) Thomas Dale- 7:30pm

(7) Manchester @ (2) Franklin County- 6:00pm

Girls:

Quarterfinals (Monday, February 19)

(8) Clover Hill @ (1) Cosby- 6:00pm

(5) Franklin County @ (4) Thomas Dale- 6:00pm

(6) Manchester @ (3) Colonial Forge- 6:00pm

(7) Riverbend @ (2) James River- 6:00

Region 5B:

Boys:

Quarterfinals (Monday, February 19)

(8) Highland Springs @ L.C. Bird- 7:45pm

(5) Meadowbrook @ (4) Mills Godwin- 7:45pm

(6) Henrico @ (3) Douglas Freeman- 7:45pm

(7) Prince George @ (2) Varina- 7:45pm

Girls:

Quarterfinals (Monday, February 19)

(8) Hermitage vs. (1) Highland Springs @ Douglas Freeman- 6:00pm

(5) Matoaca @ (4) Varina- 6:00pm

(6) Glen Allen @ (3) Mills Godwin- 6:00pm

(7) Deep Run @ (2) L.C. Bird- 6:00pm

Region 4B:

Boys:

Play-in game

(13) Hanover 76, (12) King George 72

First Round (Monday, February 19)

(9) Patrick Henry @ (8) Eastern View- 7:00pm

(13) Hanover @ (5) Courtland- 7:00pm

(10) Chancellor @ (7) Dinwiddie- 7:00pm

(11) Powhatan @ (6) Midlothian- 7:00pm

Girls:

Play-in game

(13) Louisa, (12) Dinwiddie 47

First Round (Monday, February 19)

(9) Courtland @ (8) Midlothian- 6:00pm

(13) Louisa @ (5) Chancellor- 7:00pm

(10 Huguenot @ (7) Powhatan- 7:00pm

(11) Patrick Henry @ (6) Caroline- 7:00pm

Region 3A

Boys:

First round

(5) Petersburg 72, (12) New Kent 38

(6) I.C. Norcom 70, (11) Colonial Heights 45

Quarterfinals (Monday, February 19)

(8) Lakeland @ (1) Hopewell- 7:30pm

(5) Petersburg @ (4) Tabb- 7:00pm

Girls:

First round

(8) Petersburg 47, Colonial Heights 32

Quarterfinals (Monday, February 19)

(8) Petersburg @ (1) Tabb- 5:30pm

TBD @ (1) Hopewell- 6:00pm

Region 3B

Boys:

Quarterfinals

(1) George Wythe 66, (8) Brentsville District 37

(2) John Marshall 104, (7) William Monroe 34

(5) Armstrong 75, (4) James Monroe 62

Semifinals (Tuesday, February 20)

(5) Armstrong @ (1) George Wythe- TBA

(3) Culpeper @ (2) John Marshall- TBA

Girls:

Quarterfinals

(1) William Monroe 73, (8) Thomas Jefferson 44

Semifinals (Tuesday, February 20)

(3) Culpeper vs. (7) John Marshall/(2) Armstrong- TBA

Region 2A

Boys:

First Round

(4) Maggie Walker 43, Nandua 42

Quarterfinals (Monday, February 19)

(4) Maggie Walker @ (1) Goochland- 6:00pm

Girls:

First Round

(3) Goochland 54, (6) King William 49

Quarterfinals (Monday, February 19)

(3) Goochland @ (2) Poquoson- TBA

