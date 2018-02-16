Memorial service held for Civil Rights icon Dr. Wyatt Walker

A memorial service was held for the Reverend Dr. Wyatt Tee Walker at Gillfield Baptist Church in Petersburg on Friday.

It was there that Reverend Walker began his Civil Rights advocacy in the 1950s. He would go on to found the Congress for Racial Equality (CORE), serve as Executive Director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and Chief Of Staff to Martin Luther King Jr.

Rev. Walker helped organize the massive 1963 march on Washington.

Clergy from all across Virginia and the region came out to remember Reverend Walker. He passed away last month, at an assisted living facility in Chester.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12