Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ireton 56, Good Counsel, Md. 54
Bishop O'Connell 93, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 36
Bishop Sullivan 48, Cape Henry Collegiate 45
Brunswick Academy 50, Richmond Christian 31
Charlottesville 55, GW-Danville 27
Grundy 67, Honaker 64
Isle of Wight Academy 31, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 21
Loudoun Valley 50, Loudoun County 49
North Cross 47, Fuqua School 17
Parry McCluer 84, Covington 24
Paul VI 60, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 34
Rye Cove 61, Twin Springs 42
St. Catherine's 67, St. Gertrude 59
Union 64, Abingdon 54, OT
West Springfield 24, Lake Braddock 23
Class 6=
Cedar Run District=
Osbourn Park 53, Patriot 43
Liberty District=
Langley 50, South Lakes 43
Class 5=
National District=
Falls Church 56, Wakefield 51
George Marshall 45, Edison 41
Class 4=
Region A=
Great Bridge 43, Lafayette 42
Heritage-Newport News 57, Smithfield 49
Region B=
Louisa 63, Dinwiddie 47
Region D=
Blacksburg 34, Amherst County 24
Carroll County 56, Liberty Christian 20
William Byrd 51, Jefferson Forest 31
Northwestern District=
Millbrook 76, Liberty-Bealeton 31
Class 3=
Region A=
New Kent 66, Lakeland 28
Park View-South Hill 57, York 44
Petersburg 47, Colonial Heights 32
Region B=
Armstrong 54, John Marshall 45
Brunswick 46, Bluestone 24
Culpeper 51, Skyline 34
William Monroe 73, TJ-Richmond 44
Class 2=
Region A=
Bruton 69, Arcadia 15
Goochland 54, King William 49
Greensville County 64, Randolph Henry 22
Poquoson 91, Nandua 18
Region C=
Appomattox 52, Radford 38
Floyd County 70, James River-Buchanan 15
Giles 69, Dan River 38
Nelson County 48, Buckingham County 31
Mountain District=
Ridgeview 49, Central Wise 36
Class 1=
Region A=
Essex 66, Franklin 40
Mathews 44, Colonial Beach 41
West Point 57, Washington & Lee 48
Hogoheegee District=
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 60, Chilhowie 44
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia Academy 67, Fuqua School 56
Bishop Ireton 61, Good Counsel, Md. 53
Bishop O'Connell 72, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 46
Bullis, Md. 87, Episcopal 66
Cape Henry Collegiate 66, Bishop Sullivan 49
Christ Chapel Academy 67, St. John Paul the Great 61
Collegiate-Richmond 43, Norfolk Academy 34
Georgetown Prep, Md. 82, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 67
Highland-Warrenton 77, Fredericksburg Christian 56
Isle of Wight Academy 66, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 38
Life Christian 73, Three Point Line (TPLS) 43
Nansemond-Suffolk 57, Atlantic Shores Christian 44
North Cross 49, Eastern Mennonite 37
Paul VI 56, Dematha, Md. 54
Richmond Christian 68, Brunswick Academy 53
SPIRIT Home School 81, Grace Christian 36
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 78, Dayspring Christian Academy 65
Temple Baptist 59, Granite Baptist Church School, Md. 45
Trinity Episcopal 72, St. Christopher's 55
Woodberry Forest 60, Fork Union Prep 43
Class 6=
Concorde District=
Oakton 59, Westfield 54
Liberty District=
South Lakes 66, Washington-Lee 63
Patriot District=
South County 45, Fairfax 27
Class 5=
National District=
Edison 55, TJ-Alexandria 42
Potomac District=
Freedom (South Riding) 81, Potomac Falls 79, 4OT
Class 4=
Region A=
Denbigh 52, Churchland 48
Smithfield 61, Jamestown 60
Region B=
Hanover 76, King George 72
Region D=
Charlottesville 67, Bassett 53
E.C. Glass 57, Amherst County 46
GW-Danville 64, Liberty Christian 52
Jefferson Forest 63, Pulaski County 57
Dulles District=
Loudoun Valley 79, Woodgrove 67
Northwestern District=
Handley 80, Millbrook 56
Class 3=
Region A=
Booker T. Washington 64, York 32
Lakeland 81, Southampton 56
Norcom 70, Colonial Heights 45
Petersburg 72, New Kent 38
Region B=
Armstrong 75, James Monroe 62
Culpeper 75, William Monroe 57
George Wythe-Richmond 66, Brentsville 39
John Marshall 104, Manassas Park 34
Class 2=
Region A=
Bluestone 88, Brunswick 64
Bruton 64, Arcadia 47
Maggie Walker 43, Nandua 42
Nottoway 71, Prince Edward County 57
Randolph Henry 75, Amelia County 38
Region C=
Floyd County 55, Chatham 39
Giles 89, Nelson County 68
Glenvar 59, Buckingham County 31
James River-Buchanan 73, Fort Chiswell 55
Shenandoah District=
R.E. Lee-Staunton 59, East Rockingham 45
Southwest District=
Graham 72, Virginia High 40
Lebanon 48, Richlands 39
Class 1=
Region A=
Colonial Beach 61, Washington & Lee 59
Essex 50, Rappahannock 44
Middlesex 61, Mathews 50
Cumberland District=
Rye Cove 69, Thomas Walker 54
Hogoheegee District=
Chilhowie 74, Northwood 52
Pioneer District=
Narrows 61, Bath County 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
