Friday's Scores - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ireton 56, Good Counsel, Md. 54

Bishop O'Connell 93, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 36

Bishop Sullivan 48, Cape Henry Collegiate 45

Brunswick Academy 50, Richmond Christian 31

Charlottesville 55, GW-Danville 27

Grundy 67, Honaker 64

Isle of Wight Academy 31, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 21

Loudoun Valley 50, Loudoun County 49

North Cross 47, Fuqua School 17

Parry McCluer 84, Covington 24

Paul VI 60, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 34

Rye Cove 61, Twin Springs 42

St. Catherine's 67, St. Gertrude 59

Union 64, Abingdon 54, OT

West Springfield 24, Lake Braddock 23

Class 6=

Cedar Run District=

Osbourn Park 53, Patriot 43

Liberty District=

Langley 50, South Lakes 43

Class 5=

National District=

Falls Church 56, Wakefield 51

George Marshall 45, Edison 41

Class 4=

Region A=

Great Bridge 43, Lafayette 42

Heritage-Newport News 57, Smithfield 49

Region B=

Louisa 63, Dinwiddie 47

Region D=

Blacksburg 34, Amherst County 24

Carroll County 56, Liberty Christian 20

William Byrd 51, Jefferson Forest 31

Northwestern District=

Millbrook 76, Liberty-Bealeton 31

Class 3=

Region A=

New Kent 66, Lakeland 28

Park View-South Hill 57, York 44

Petersburg 47, Colonial Heights 32

Region B=

Armstrong 54, John Marshall 45

Brunswick 46, Bluestone 24

Culpeper 51, Skyline 34

William Monroe 73, TJ-Richmond 44

Class 2=

Region A=

Bruton 69, Arcadia 15

Goochland 54, King William 49

Greensville County 64, Randolph Henry 22

Poquoson 91, Nandua 18

Region C=

Appomattox 52, Radford 38

Floyd County 70, James River-Buchanan 15

Giles 69, Dan River 38

Nelson County 48, Buckingham County 31

Mountain District=

Ridgeview 49, Central Wise 36

Class 1=

Region A=

Essex 66, Franklin 40

Mathews 44, Colonial Beach 41

West Point 57, Washington & Lee 48

Hogoheegee District=

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 60, Chilhowie 44

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia Academy 67, Fuqua School 56

Bishop Ireton 61, Good Counsel, Md. 53

Bishop O'Connell 72, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 46

Bullis, Md. 87, Episcopal 66

Cape Henry Collegiate 66, Bishop Sullivan 49

Christ Chapel Academy 67, St. John Paul the Great 61

Collegiate-Richmond 43, Norfolk Academy 34

Georgetown Prep, Md. 82, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 67

Highland-Warrenton 77, Fredericksburg Christian 56

Isle of Wight Academy 66, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 38

Life Christian 73, Three Point Line (TPLS) 43

Nansemond-Suffolk 57, Atlantic Shores Christian 44

North Cross 49, Eastern Mennonite 37

Paul VI 56, Dematha, Md. 54

Richmond Christian 68, Brunswick Academy 53

SPIRIT Home School 81, Grace Christian 36

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 78, Dayspring Christian Academy 65

Temple Baptist 59, Granite Baptist Church School, Md. 45

Trinity Episcopal 72, St. Christopher's 55

Woodberry Forest 60, Fork Union Prep 43

Class 6=

Concorde District=

Oakton 59, Westfield 54

Liberty District=

South Lakes 66, Washington-Lee 63

Patriot District=

South County 45, Fairfax 27

Class 5=

National District=

Edison 55, TJ-Alexandria 42

Potomac District=

Freedom (South Riding) 81, Potomac Falls 79, 4OT

Class 4=

Region A=

Denbigh 52, Churchland 48

Smithfield 61, Jamestown 60

Region B=

Hanover 76, King George 72

Region D=

Charlottesville 67, Bassett 53

E.C. Glass 57, Amherst County 46

GW-Danville 64, Liberty Christian 52

Jefferson Forest 63, Pulaski County 57

Dulles District=

Loudoun Valley 79, Woodgrove 67

Northwestern District=

Handley 80, Millbrook 56

Class 3=

Region A=

Booker T. Washington 64, York 32

Lakeland 81, Southampton 56

Norcom 70, Colonial Heights 45

Petersburg 72, New Kent 38

Region B=

Armstrong 75, James Monroe 62

Culpeper 75, William Monroe 57

George Wythe-Richmond 66, Brentsville 39

John Marshall 104, Manassas Park 34

Class 2=

Region A=

Bluestone 88, Brunswick 64

Bruton 64, Arcadia 47

Maggie Walker 43, Nandua 42

Nottoway 71, Prince Edward County 57

Randolph Henry 75, Amelia County 38

Region C=

Floyd County 55, Chatham 39

Giles 89, Nelson County 68

Glenvar 59, Buckingham County 31

James River-Buchanan 73, Fort Chiswell 55

Shenandoah District=

R.E. Lee-Staunton 59, East Rockingham 45

Southwest District=

Graham 72, Virginia High 40

Lebanon 48, Richlands 39

Class 1=

Region A=

Colonial Beach 61, Washington & Lee 59

Essex 50, Rappahannock 44

Middlesex 61, Mathews 50

Cumberland District=

Rye Cove 69, Thomas Walker 54

Hogoheegee District=

Chilhowie 74, Northwood 52

Pioneer District=

Narrows 61, Bath County 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly