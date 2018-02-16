Mega Cookie Drop: 1.1M Girl Scout cookies coming to Central Va.

Approximately 1.1 million Girl Scouts cookies are coming to Central Virginia - that's a lot of cookies!

More than 100,000 cases are being delivered for the tens of thousands of orders made in the Richmond area. Volunteers will be unloading one of the trucks on Saturday at the Diamond in Richmond.

The cookies will then go to Girl Scouts to deliver to customers over the coming days.

