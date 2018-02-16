The Latest: Hanyu, Yarnold, Ledeska win gold at Olympics

(AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018 file photo, Italy's Sofia Goggia, right, winner of an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill, celebrates on the podium with second-placed United States' Lindsey Vonn, in Cortina D'Ampezz...

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local):

12:05 a.m.

Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu won gold on Day 8 of the Pyeongchang Games, becoming the first man to repeat as Olympic champion since Dick Button.

American Nathan Chen didn't make the podium Saturday but redeemed himself after a disastrous short program with a historic free skate.

Lizzy Yarnold won her second consecutive gold medal in women's skeleton, her first victory in an international skeleton race in three years. The British slider is the first woman to win multiple medals in women's skeleton.

On the slopes, snowboarder Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic won a surprise gold medal in the women's super-G. And in the women's 4x5-kilometer cross-country relay, Norwegian skier Marit Bjoergen won her 13th career medal, tying her with Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen for the most medals ever.

___

11:40 p.m.

Defending champion Kamil Stoch won ski jumping's large hill at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The 30-year-old Polish jumper had leaps of 135 and 136.5 meters for 285.7 points to beat normal hill gold medalist Andreas Wellinger of Germany, who took the silver. Robert Johansson of Norway won the bronze.

Stoch was left off the podium in Saturday's normal hill, finishing fourth behind Wellinger, Johann Andre Forfang and Johansson.

First overall in the World Cup standings, Stoch was the favorite coming into the games.

Stoch won his second straight Four Hills tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria, on Jan. 6 to become only the second ski jumper in the long history of the sport to win all four stages of the prestigious event.

Japanese veteran Noriaki Kasai, the 2014 large hill silver medalist, failed to qualify for the final round.

___

11:25 p.m.

Ilya Kovalchuk scored two back-breaking goals as the Russians outplayed, outhit and outclassed the United States in a convincing 4-0 shutout Saturday night as each team wrapped up pool play at the Olympics.

With the loss, the United States is guaranteed to have to play in the qualification round Tuesday. U.S. goaltender Ryan Zapolski allowed four goals on 26 shots, including Kovalchuk's goals less than 33 seconds apart at the end of the second period and start of the third.

Los Angeles Kings 2012 draft pick Nikolai Prokhorkin scored the Russians' first two goals in a team-wide dominant performance.

As close as the shots on goal were, the U.S. rarely generated the quality scoring chances against Vasily Koshechkin the Russians did around Zapolski, who played all three preliminary-round games.

___

10:35 p.m.

Britain's Lizzy Yarnold has won her second consecutive gold medal in women's skeleton, her first victory in an international skeleton race in three years.

Yarnold finished four runs in 3 minutes, 27.28 seconds at the Pyeongchang Olympics. She wound up winning by nearly a half-second over Germany's Jacqueline Loelling. Britain's Laura Deas took third.

Yarnold threw down a track-record time of 51.46 seconds in the final heat to take the lead Saturday, and that left Austria's Janine Flock as the only competitor left who could take away gold.

But Flock was only 10th-fastest in the final heat, slipping all the way to fourth.

Yarnold is the first woman to win multiple medals in women's skeleton. Before Saturday, her last win was at the world championships in 2015.

___

10:25 p.m.

Canada's women's curling team has nabbed their first win of the Pyeongchang Olympics' round robin with an 11-3 victory over the U.S.

The Canadian women's team is the defending world champion and was heavily favored to win gold at Pyeongchang. But they had fallen to last place in the standings after losing their first three matches.

Their fortunes turned around Saturday.

Canada's captain, or "skip," Rachel Homan appeared far more confident and relaxed on the ice than the past few days. Her team swept to a three-point lead in the first end, or period, of the game and never trailed.

The U.S. conceded the game with three ends still to play as they saw no way back from the deficit.

___

9:45 p.m.

Samuel Girard of Canada has won Olympic gold in the 1,000-meter short-track speedskating at the Pyeongchang Games.

John-Henry Krueger of the U.S. earned silver and Seo Yira of South Korea took bronze.

Liu Shaolin Sandor of Hungary crashed in the turn with a lap to go, taking out Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea. Liu was penalized for impeding, but it didn't affect the order of finish because he ended up last.

Krueger's medal was the first by an American in speedskating at the Pyeongchang Games.

___

9:30 p.m.

Choi Min-jeong has won the women's 1,500 meters at the Pyeongchang Games, giving South Korea its second Olympic gold medal in short-track speedskating.

Choi rallied to take the lead with two laps remaining on Saturday in the seven-woman final that was skated cleanly after crashes disrupted the earlier rounds.

Li Jinyu of China earned silver and Kim Boutin of Canada took bronze.

The host nation got its first gold of the games when Lim Hyo-jun won the men's 1,000 last weekend.

___

9:15 p.m.

John-Henry Krueger has advanced to the men's 1,000-meter short-track speedskating final.

He is the first American to reach a short-track final at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Also reaching the final are Lim Hyo-jun and Seo Yira of South Korea, Samuel Girard of Canada and Liu Shaolin Sandor of Hungary.

Lim is going for his second gold after winning the 1,500 meters.

Former world champion Charles Hamelin of Canada was penalized for impeding in his semifinal and as a result his teammate Girard was advanced to the final.

___

9 p.m.

After two silver medals, Slovakia's Anastasiya Kuzmina finally found gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Kuzmina hit 19 of 20 targets and won the women's 12.5-kilometer mass start on Saturday night by 18.8 seconds over silver medalist Darya Domracheva from Belarus. Norway's Tiril Eckhoff won the bronze medal.

Germany's Laura Dahlmeier was the favorite in the event and a two-time Olympic champion already, but she struggled with two misses and finished in 16th place.

The hardest part of her night for Kuzmina seemed to be trying to unravel the Slovakian flag in her arms as she was skiing toward the finish line.

Kuzmina has now accounted for all three of Slovakia's medals in the Pyeongchang Games.

___

8:50 p.m.

Triple world champion Elise Christie has crashed hard into the protective padding on the last corner of her 1,500-meter speedskating semifinal at the Pyeongchang Olympics and has been stretchered off the ice.

The Brit was chasing South Korean leader Choi Min-jeong together with Li Jinyu when Christie and the Chinese skater tangled.

Officials quickly called for medical help and she was stretchered off. There was no immediate information how serious the injury was, but she was moving and fully conscious.

The reigning 1,500-meter champion was considered among the favorites for the gold medal race later Saturday. Christie was later penalized and would not have advanced.

___

8:25 p.m.

American John-Henry Krueger has advanced to the semifinals of the men's 1,000 meters in short-track speedskating at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Krueger finished fourth in his heat Saturday, but Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands was penalized for impeding. That allowed Krueger to move on, along with Russian Semen Elistratov and Japanese Ryosuke Sakazume.

The Korean fans cheered loudly for Lim Hyo-jun and current world champion Seo Yira, who skated in the same heat. Their teammate, Hwang Dae-heon, fell at the finish and was penalized for impeding.

Lim already won the men's 1,500.

Canada's Charles Hamelin got carried wide after contact in his heat but rallied to finish second and move on.

___

8:10 p.m.

South Korea women's hockey coach Sarah Murray has agreed to stay with the program for another two years.

The Canadian signed up four years ago for her first coaching job to guide the team through its Olympic debut.

The task got more complicated when political negotiations allowed North Korea to add 12 players to her roster only days before the games. Murray says she wants to help as much as she can.

Next up is a classification game Sunday against Switzerland, which beat the Koreans 8-0 in the preliminary round. The Koreans still are looking for their first Olympic win.

___

8 p.m.

American Maame Biney has been eliminated in short-track speedskating at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The 18-year-old, who was born in Ghana, finished last in her heat of the 1,500 meters on Saturday. The top three skaters advanced to the semifinals.

Biney briefly led the pack before gradually falling back in her second Olympic event. She was also eliminated in the early rounds of the 500 meters last weekend.

Also out is American Jessica Kooreman, who finished fourth in her heat before being penalized for contact with a German skater.

The third U.S. skater, Lana Gehring, was fifth in her heat and failed to move on.

___

7:35 p.m.

Norway's Marit Bjoergen has moved into a tie for the most career Winter Olympics medals after helping the Norwegian women to a first-place finish in the 4x5-kilometer relay.

Sweden finished second while the Olympic athletes from Russia were third.

Bjoergen has now has 13 medals, which ties male biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, also from Norway.

Bjoergen can become the most decorated Winter Olympian ever with a medal in either one of the final two women's events - the women's team sprint relay Wednesday or the 50-kilometer mass start.

Bjoergen was 3.4 second behind and the Norwegians in third place entering the final leg of the race. But Bjoergen quickly took the lead and never let it go, holding off Stina Nilsson for the gold.

___

7:20 p.m.

Korea has picked up its first win in the men's curling round robin at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The Koreans beat Great Britain 11-5 on Saturday. The Brits conceded the game one end, or period, early after falling too far behind. The victory sent the Korean fans in the crowd into a frenzy, with many leaping to their feet and screaming with joy.

The Canadian men's team, meanwhile, suffered its first loss of the curling round robin. A dominant Swedish team beat them 5-2. Sweden now leads the men's standings with a 5-0 record.

In other men's curling action on Saturday, Italy beat Japan 6-5, and Switzerland secured a 7-5 victory over Norway.

___

7:10 p.m.

Pius Suter had a hat trick and former NHL goaltender Jonas Hiller made 25 saves as Switzerland shut out host South Korea 8-0 at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Dennis Hollenstein, Felicien du Bois, Thomas Rufenacht, Reto Schaeppi and Tristan Scherwey each scored a goal for the Swiss, which rebounded from a 5-1 loss to Canada in its Olympic opener.

Switzerland faces the Czech Republic in each team's preliminary-round finale.

Switzerland outshot South Korea 34-25. Matt Dalton allowed five goals on 27 shots before coach Jim Paek replaced him with Korea-born goalie Sungjie Park. In its second-ever Olympic men's hockey game, South Korea elicited cheers from the home crowd every time it rushed up the ice with a puck and roars when any player got a shot on net.

___

7 p.m.

Finland will be playing the United States in the semifinals after routing Sweden 7-2 in the quarterfinals of women's hockey.

Sweden beat Finland in this same game 4-2 in 2014 at Sochi. This time, the Finns came in ranked third in the world last year with an upset of Canada in the preliminary round of the 2017 world championships last spring.

Finland jumped on Sweden, scoring three goals in the first Saturday.

Riikka Valila led six scorers with two goals, including one that deflected in off her mask.

The semifinal will be a rematch of the opener between Finland and the United States. The Americans won that 3-1.

The Olympic athletes from Russia will play Canada in the other women's semifinal.

___

6:15 p.m.

Swiss Alpine skier Lara Gut is among the unluckiest at major championships, missing a super-G medal by 0.01 seconds at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Wearing ski goggles to hide her tears Saturday, Gut said: "You have the feeling that everything is for nothing and your entire world is disappearing."

It's not the first time she's finished in fourth place at the Olympics.

She was also fourth in the 2014 Sochi Olympic super-G, 0.07 off the podium. In Russia, Gut's tears flowed when she got only bronze in downhill.

Gut was widely touted to get gold this time. She looked set for bronze in a tight race, 0.01 behind Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein.

Then Czech snowboarder-turned-skier Ester Ledecka stunned everybody by racing down 0.01 faster than then-leader Anna Veith of Austria.

___

5:50 p.m.

Yuzuru Hanyu's latest victory has an extra-special place in Olympics history.

The Japanese figure skater won the 1,000th gold medal since the Winter Games began in 1924, defending his title in the men's individual competition on Saturday. Hanyu was also the first man to win consecutive golds in the event since American Dick Button did it in 1948 and 1952.

Hanyu called it "the best day" of his skating life.

He held off countryman Shoma Uno and Spain's Javier Fernandez to win in Pyeongchang.

The first Winter Olympics was held in Chamonix, France. American speedskater Charles Jewtraw won the first gold medal there in the men's 500 meters.

Earlier this week, snowboarder Shaun White won the men's halfpipe to give the United States its 100th winter gold.

___

5:30 p.m.

Swiss freestyle skiers Fabian Boesch and Elias Ambuehl have returned to training after being diagnosed with norovirus and are expected to compete in the men's slopestyle competition at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Team doctor German Clenin said Saturday that both skiers were quarantined to fend off spread of the highly contagious virus that's affected more than 200 people at the Olympics.

Boesch drew a bit of fame earlier in the games when a video was released of him hanging by one arm from the railing of an elevator before eventually climbing over and reaching the top.

The men's slopestyle competition is Sunday.

___

5:05 p.m.

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer has given a big shout-out on Twitter to countryman Dario Cologna after learning Cologna had won his third straight Olympic gold medal in the 15-kilometer freestyle race at the Winter Games.

Federer simply typed "woooooow" with a gold medal emoji and the Swiss flag after learning how Cologna dominated the field.

Cologna was asked after the win on Friday who was the famous athlete from Switzerland now that he has tied the country's record for most career gold medals with four.

Cologna said with a laugh, "Uh, Federer is bigger than me, sir."

It's been a big weekend for the Swiss as Federer reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in the world.

___

4:15 p.m.

Lindsey Vonn's first Olympic race in eight years included one obvious, late mistake that she was sure cost her a medal - maybe even the gold.

Truth is, the American generally considered the greatest female ski racer in history botched things in the upper half of the super-G course Saturday, too. She wound up tied for sixth place.

Vonn's take on her run? "Really good. Really good. Really good. Baaaad."

The four-time overall World Cup champion focused after Saturday's race on a particular miscue when she allowed one of her skis to lift off the snow too much and swept several feet wide of the proper path.

Vonn also lost quite a bit of time earlier: She reached the halfway point of the race with only the 16th-best time.

___

4 p.m.

Speedskater Marrit Leenstra is pulling out of Sunday's 500-meter sprint finals at the Pyeongchang Olympics to concentrate on the Dutch team pursuit.

Leenstra is the bronze medalist in the 1,500 meters. She is only 18th in the season's standing in the sprint and would have been an outside shot at best over the distance.

The Dutch team said Saturday, "It doesn't fit into her ideal preparations for the first qualifier in the team pursuit."

Her replacement is Lotte van Beek, who won bronze in the 1,500 meters four years ago.

Leenstra took third place in the 1,500 meters on Monday, as her teammate Ireen Wust won gold.

The Dutch are seen as the main challengers of Japan in the team pursuit and won the gold medal in Sochi.

___

3:30 p.m.

Canada has lost a men's hockey game at the Olympics for the first time since 2010.

Maxim Noreau hit the post in the fifth round of the shootout and Canada lost to the Czech Republic on Saturday in a preliminary round.

That ends its Olympic winning streak at 11.

Canada's last loss came to the United States in group play in Vancouver.

___

3:15 p.m.

Marit Bjoergen looks to grab a share of history when the Norwegian women's cross-country team takes to the slopes in the 4x5-kilometer relay at the Pyeongchang Games.

The 37-year-old Bjoergen is seeking her 13th career Olympic medal, which would move her into a tie for the all-time lead with Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen.

The 44-year-old Bjoerndalen participated in six Olympics for Norway but did not make the team this year.

Norway is expected to compete with Sweden for the gold medal in the relay.

Bjoergen still has a few events to go, so she can emerge from Pyeongchang as the most decorated Winter Olympic athlete of all time.

The United States has never won a medal in women's cross-country skiing, but this could be its best chance.

___

2:55 p.m.

Pyeongchang Olympics organizers say the total number of norovirus cases has increased to 261 with the detection of 17 more.

Of those, 44 people are still in quarantine and 217 have been released, including two Swiss athletes who planned on competing at the games.

Organizing committee spokesman Sung Baik-you on Saturday said the two Swiss athletes who were confirmed with norovirus had been staying privately near Phoenix Snow Park, not in an Olympic athletes village.

Authorities haven't identified them so it's not clear if they have competed or will compete.

___

