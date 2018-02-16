Family frustrated with school after bully hits, chokes little girl

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.More >>
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A memorial service was held for the Reverend Dr. Wyatt Tee Walker at Gillfield Baptist Church in Petersburg on Friday. It was there that Reverend Walker began his Civil Rights advocacy in the 1950s.More >>
An elderly woman's home burned to the ground, and because of her dementia, the insurance had lapsed. Tonight though, she has a new home - thanks to the Secret Samaritan.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The man prosecutors say kidnapped a four-year-old Johns Island girl after beating her mother Tuesday afternoon had no connection to the victims.More >>
It's no secret how LeBron James feels about President Donald Trump. Perhaps one of the most influential public figures in sports, LeBron has spoken out against the president numerous times in the past.More >>
Authorities are on the scene of a situation at the Outback restaurant on Savannah's Southside on Abercorn Extension, Friday night.More >>
