Family frustrated with school after bully hits, chokes little girl

A Chesterfield family says they are frustrated and want their cries for help to be heard, as the fight to keep their first grader protected.

Sarah Campbell is her 7-year-old niece's acting guardian, and she says the normally bubbly little girl doesn't even want to go to school at Grange Hall Elementary anymore. Campbell says she is scared that on the bus, playground or at lunch, she might be taunted and hurt by the same little boy.

"Five physical assaults this school year, and no disciplinary action," said Campbell.

Her niece has reported being punched, kicked, chocked and taunted by the same little boy since the beginning of the school year. So far, there have only been two documented incidents from the school.

"Punching happened in front of the bus loop, in front of multiple staff members, and nobody reported it. The choking happened, nobody reported it. None of this was reported home," explained Campbell.

She found out her niece had been choked and held down on a desk by the same boy and his friend when her niece spent an entire weekend quiet and withdrawn. Campbell finally got the story out of her niece, who she says didn't even know what choking was - she had to demonstrate the action.

"She is a young girl, and they are just hitting her left and right, touching her, and they're saying it's not okay for her to say I don't want this unwanted touching, on top of it being a bullying issue," said Campbell.

The family has attended several meetings with the school, and even had to get the Chesterfield School System involved, which Campbell says was the catalyst for getting her niece moved to a new classroom, where she is much happier.

According to two letters from Grange Hall Elementary, the school investigated two incidents in the fall where the little girl reported being punched and kicked. In one incident, an investigation found the student had taken another classmate's arm and hit Campbell's niece. Another report detailed the little girl being kicked and teased for playing with My Little Ponies.

The schools investigation found that the student admitted to saying people who play with My Little Ponies are "babies," but found he swung his legs under a desk accidentally and hit the little girl.

Both incidents were also found to not be bullying, according to CCPS standards for student conduct:

Bullying - any aggressive and unwanted behavior that is intended to harm, intimidate, or humiliate the victim; involves a real or perceived power imbalance between the aggressor or aggressors and victim; and is repeated over time or causes severe emotional trauma. "Bullying" includes cyber bullying, but does not include ordinary teasing, horseplay, argument, or peer conflict.

In October, the school did send home a letter detailing a plan to prevent more incidents by separating her niece and the other student from each other in the classroom, the bus, lunch and safety monitors were being made aware of the situations between the children. Campbell says only the classroom separation has taken place at this point.

"This boy is around her on the playground, at lunch and rides the bus with her," she explained. "Anytime she leaves the classroom to eat, use the restroom, go to the playground, she can't enjoy school unless she's locked in her classroom safely away from him."

The family has continued to write letters and ask for more support from Grange Elementary administrators, and they feel they reached a breaking point this week, when the 7-year-old came home hurt once again.

"He hit her [on the bus], in the morning. They got on the bus at 8:30. This 5, 6:30 at night, and she still had a mark," said Campbell.

Campbell is now driving her niece to school until everything is resolved, and she is also working with the transportation board to look into the most recent incident.

"It is their job to protect her. Do something." she explained. "If this child is so disruptive, let's find out whats going on with this child, let's help him as well and let's come to a solution where everybody can be safe."

Right now, Campbell says she and the rest of their family doesn't plan on giving up. They just want the girl to remain happy and healthy and not fearful of others, at a place she should feel safe and feel comfortable being herself.

"I don't want that to be tainted by someone who is constantly bullying her and beating her down. She is going to be something special in this world to a lot of people," she explained.

Chesterfield Schools spokesperson Shawn Smith released the following statement:

"We take very seriously our responsibility to provide a safe and supportive learning environment that is free from disruption. School administrators will continue to work directly with the family.”

