Rough night for Americans, rough for NBC in ratings

By DAVID BAUDER
AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - Highlights from media coverage of the Pyeongchang Olympics:
RATINGS: NBC had its roughest night of the Olympics so far. The 19.3 million people who watched the games on NBC, NBCSN or streaming services in prime-time on Thursday was down 16 percent from NBC's 22.9 million viewers in Sochi four years ago. On NBC alone, the viewership of 16.2 million represented a 29 percent drop, the Nielsen company said. It hurt that the night's two most-anticipated (and ultimately disappointing) performances - Mikaela Shiffrin's second slalom run and Nathan Chen's short program skate - happened around midnight on the East Coast. NBCSN, which aired the entirety of the skating program, had its biggest audience of the Olympics with 2.75 million.
GOLD ZONE: NBCOlympics.com's "Gold Zone" is a highlight show that gives a solid overview of the previous day's best performances, with a few twists. Friday's show, for example, showed Yun Sung-Bin's gold medal-winning skeleton run as it was called on South Korean television (they were a little excited). For medal ceremony junkies, it caps the highlights with the winners getting their due. "Gold Zone" streams at noon ET each day, timed for people in offices to watch during lunch. They might want to consider a more compact version for people without the luxury of a two-hour lunch break.
QUOTE: "That performance is what angel's breath looks like." - NBC's Johnny Weir - really, who else could it be? - describing the men's short-form figure skate of Japan's Yozuru Hanyu.
THE WAIT: NBC's Joey Cheek says one of the most agonizing things about speed skating is recording a fast time early, then having to wait and watch the best athletes in your discipline take a shot at it. That's true in other events, too. Because cameras are watching, it raises an etiquette question: How do you react to a competitor's misfortune when it's good for you? Nikita Tregubov of Russia, bronze medalist in men's skeleton, set a bad example. He leaped, thrust his fist in the air and shouted for joy as Latvia's Martins Dukurs sat with his head in his hands after learning he finished a tenth of a second behind Tregubov.
___
More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
