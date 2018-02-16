Oops! Don't forget that miracles can happen in sports

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Highlights from media coverage of the Pyeongchang Olympics:

OOPS: Athletic miracles do happen, and the one performed by little-known Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic on Saturday caught NBC flat-footed. Toward the end of the women's super-G competition, NBC's Dan Hicks declared Austria's Cornelia Huetter as the only skier with "any real chance" of beating teammate Anna Veith. When Huetter fell short, Hicks said that "it's Anna Veith of Austria who repeats as Olympic super-G champion." That made it four straight Olympic gold medals in that discipline for Austria, he said. As the pictures showed an emotional Veith, Hicks said she "just about can't believe it." After a commercial, NBC switched to figure skating, leaving viewers with the impression that the race was over. It wasn't. NBC had to break in later with the news that Ledecka had beaten Veith , and showed her winning run. There's no shame in thinking Veith was the probable winner and the broadcast moving on; even Ledecka was stunned by her win. After Huetter's run, The Associated Press wrote that Veith was "on the brink" of defending her gold medal. But probable isn't the same thing as certain, and Hicks was burned.

RATINGS: The 19.2 million people who watched the Olympics on NBC, NBCSN or on streaming services Friday was identical to the 19.2 million NBC viewers for the corresponding night in Sochi in 2014. In today's television world, that's a victory. The Nielsen company said 16.6 million people watched NBC alone on Friday. NBC notes that the dominance of Olympic coverage over other things on TV is unmatched; on Friday, competitors ABC, CBS and Fox combined reached just 8.1 million viewers.

___

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.