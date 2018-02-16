Man with tear drop tattoo robs bank on Midlothian Turnpike

Chesterfield Police are searching for a man with a "tear drop" tattoo under his left eye after he robbed a Wells Fargo Bank on Friday.

It happened in the 7200 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 4:45 p.m.

The suspect entered the bank and gave a note to the teller, demanding money. He then left with the cash.

No weapon was displayed and no one was injured.

Police released the following description: "a white male, about 6 feet tall with a medium build. The suspect was wearing a black jacket, khaki pants, a black stocking cap with a tattoo of a "tear drop" under the left eye."

Traffic on Midlothian Turnpike is backed up in the area while police investigate.

Call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 if you have any information that can help.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12