ESPN radio station to take over broadcasts of UConn games

STORRS, Conn. (AP) - An ESPN radio station will take over broadcasts of University of Connecticut sports games next fall in a multimillion dollar deal that will dump another station that has been the voice of the Huskies for 26 years.
The 10-year deal was announced Friday, the same day Farmington-based WTIC-AM says it couldn't reach an agreement to renew its contract.
The new contract involves IMG, the multimedia rights holder for UConn athletics, and iHeartMedia and its 97.9 ESPN station in Hartford. The station will broadcast football, men's and women's basketball and men's hockey games.
The New Haven Register reports that Athletic Director David Benedict called WTIC a "great partner" and said the decision was difficult.
Phil Zachary, a senior vice president at WTIC owned Entercom Communications, says he couldn't justify paying what UConn and IMG sought.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The New Yorker has obtained an eight-page, hand-written account written by a former Playboy Playmate who said she had a nine-month extramarital affair with Donald Trump beginning in 2006.More >>
The New Yorker has obtained an eight-page, hand-written account written by a former Playboy Playmate who said she had a nine-month extramarital affair with Donald Trump beginning in 2006.More >>
At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa AlhadeffMore >>
At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa AlhadeffMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 peopleMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 peopleMore >>
The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limboMore >>
The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limboMore >>
Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal WakandaMore >>
Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal WakandaMore >>
Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respectedMore >>
Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respectedMore >>
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.More >>
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.More >>