Va. AG disappointed lawmakers ignored bill fighting white supremacists

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring hoped a bill meant to punish white supremacists as domestic terrorists would pass in the General Assembly - it didn't even get heard.

Now he's speaking to NBC12 about it, and Republican House leadership is explaining why the bill died.

"I'll never forget those images, seeing white supremacists carrying torches," says Herring of that August 2017 weekend. "And then Heather Heyer was killed, and then two state troopers were killed after that."

It was the violence in Charlottesville that motivated Herring to lend his support towards House Bill 1601. It gave State Police the ability to designate certain groups as domestic terrorists based on crimes the group was responsible for.

White supremacist groups were a focus of the bill.

"It is a real threat," says Herring. "The FBI has over 1,000 cases open on domestic terrorist groups, and it says that white supremacists and extremism is a growing threat."

The bill wasn't even heard in the Committee for Courts of Justice, chaired by Delegate Rob Bell. Bell just happens to represents parts of Albemarle County, right next to Charlottesville.

"It's disappointing," says Herring. "It's frustrating. What it says to me is that there is indifference to the growing threat of white supremacists' violence and extremism that we see around the country and here in Virginia."

There were critics of the bill, including the ACLU of Virginia. A statement issued in January from the group said, "Unfortunately, though HB 1601 seeks to address the scourge of white supremacy, it raises significant constitutional concerns and would entrench in Virginia a framework that has been used at the federal level to target minority communities for discriminatory investigation, surveillance, and prosecution - and make it worse, by creating a new, overly-broad category of 'domestic terrorist organizations.'"

House Speaker Kirk Cox's office released this statement:

Governor McAuliffe did not include in his introduced budget funding for HB 1601. The Courts of Justice committee did not hear it, along with more than 45 other Democratic and Republican bills that were not funded in the McAuliffe budget. Every year, dozens of bills are left in the Courts of Justice committee due to a lack of funding.

Herring says he's not giving up and will continue to work with groups and communities to combat hate crimes, including educating people about the website No Hate VA.

