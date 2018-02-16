Family says dog was shot maliciously at close range

A family in Cumberland County says their vibrant, three-year-old chocolate lab, Bailey, was shot in the side from close range.

Mary Roberts says Bailey returned home after a relatively brief morning outing on Feb. 5. Bailey is typically an exuberant and loving family pet, especially close to Mary’s three children.

"Such a fun loving dog with a great personality,” said Roberts. “He’d hug you and kiss you, and loves spending time with kids."



But on that morning, Bailey was profusely bleeding from trauma to his lower body after somehow hobbling home.

"It was very excruciating for him to come back [home]," said Roberts. "He lost a lot of blood, but he was determined to come home and not die somewhere away from home, where we wouldn't know."

The family immediately rushed Bailey to a veterinarian, where the vet performed extensive surgery on Bailey for nearly three hours.

The doctor sutured his wounds, having to amputate his genital area. The vet had to create a surgical opening so that Bailey could again urinate.

"I think he lost quite a bit of weight. He lost quite a bit of blood," said Roberts.

Roberts says her husband and Cumberland animal control officers followed Bailey’s blood trail to about a mile away from their home, into a wooded area. She says that area was not close to any homes or farms. Her husband, a hunter, believes the dog was shot within about five feet.

"Based on the way the bullet went in, and how much damage it did, it looked like within a five-foot radius," she said.

Bailey is still recovering and heavily medicated. He may have to remain on calming medicine for the rest of his life, which has drastically altered his personality, said Roberts.

"He's forever changed,” she said. “We won't have our fun loving Bailey back, anymore...[but] he's a strong boy. He's been the miracle dog, and he will make it through it...but when we find who's done this, we're seeking conviction."

The family is now working with Cumberland County Animal Control to track down the person who did this to Bailey. They are hoping for a criminal conviction. Mary says her family is also trying to raise funds online for medical bills.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call Cumberland County's administrative office at (804) 492-3625, and ask for Vivian Giles, the county administrator. The county administrator's office oversees Cumberland County Animal Control.

