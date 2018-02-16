Scam alert: 'Lt. Graham' calls residents about missed jury duty

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office says a man has been calling residents telling them they've missed jury duty and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

The man is identifying himself as "Lt. Graham" with badge No. 589.

"In some cases, he is advising citizens to report to court on Monday, February 19," the sheriff's office said. "Some citizens have also been told to bring money to the sheriff's office and have also been told to bring money to the Winchester Police Department."

The sheriff's office says it "will never call any of our citizens soliciting funds or ask them to pay a fine over the phone."

If you have been a victim of this scam and have lost money, report it to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 804-365-6140.

