Missing 15-year-old girl in Hanover may be in Richmond

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office says a missing 15-year-old girl may be in the metro Richmond area.

Shirby Ryan Combs was last seen at her Mechanicsville residence on Thursday night.

She's a white female with black hair and green eyes. She's about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 105 pounds.

Anyone with information about Combs can call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

