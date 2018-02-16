Missing 15-year-old girl in Hanover may be in Richmond - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Missing 15-year-old girl in Hanover may be in Richmond

Shirby Ryan Combs (Source: Hanover Sheriff's Office) Shirby Ryan Combs (Source: Hanover Sheriff's Office)
MECHANICSVILLE, VA (WWBT) -

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office says a missing 15-year-old girl may be in the metro Richmond area. 

Shirby Ryan Combs was last seen at her Mechanicsville residence on Thursday night. 

She's a white female with black hair and green eyes. She's about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 105 pounds.

Anyone with information about Combs can call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 

HOW YOU CAN HELP: 

