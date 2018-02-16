Juvenile taken into custody after threatening text

We're watching SATURDAY for a chance of Snow and some cold rain. Northern VA and DC have a MUCH better chance than we do in #RVA but it's worth watching.More >>
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A memorial service was held for the Reverend Dr. Wyatt Tee Walker at Gillfield Baptist Church in Petersburg on Friday. It was there that Reverend Walker began his Civil Rights advocacy in the 1950s.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.More >>
