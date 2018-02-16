Juvenile taken into custody after threatening text

A juvenile was taken into custody Friday morning after allegedly making a threat via a text message to Bluestone High School.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office says the student's locker and book bag were searched, but no weapons or ammo were found.

While no charges have been filed yet, the sheriff's office says the juvenile face a felony charge in the threat.

In a statement the school system said the sheriff's department kept a presence at the school throughout the day.

"Please know that our campus is secure," the statement said.

FULL STATEMENT:

