Kings Dominion to hire thousands for seasonal jobs

Kings Dominion is hosting two job fairs for the upcoming season for 4,500 positions.

The amusement park is looking to hire for several departments, including the food and beverage team, merchandise, security, rides, games, and more. Kings Dominion is also adding a hybrid roller coaster called Twisted Timbers, as well as a holiday event called WinterFest.

Entry-level, supervisory positions and internships will be available.

The job fairs are:

Saturday, Feb. 24

Saturday, March 3

They'll be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kings Dominion Human Resources, located at 16000 Theme Park Way in Doswell.

Applicants must apply online before attending.

Kings Dominion will open for the 2018 season on Saturday, March 24 at 11:30 a.m.

